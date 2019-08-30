Pleasant in the Carolinas over holiday weekend as Dorian nears Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a pleasant evening, tonight’s weather looks great with comfortably cool, low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunshine will again dominate on Saturday with tolerable humidity levels and highs in the mid to upper 80s. While the humidity level will gradually rise, similar temperatures are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend with low rain chances in the forecast.
If we are ever going to get any rain from Hurricane Dorian, it would come late next week. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm – as a major, category four hurricane - into south/central Florida late on Labor Day. On that track, and with that timing, the WBTV viewing area would feel very little direct impact through the holiday weekend.
At most, there may be a few widely-separated thundershowers Sunday and Monday (mainly south/east of I-85).
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
