Officials: 8 ponds test positive for blue-green algae in Mecklenburg County

“Be aware that ponds are dynamic, continually changing environments that are subject to algae blooms during summer months. These blooms can occur quickly and without warning. Ponds without active blue-green algae blooms during our screening could develop blooms at any time,” a press release read. “In the absence of confirmation of an active blue-green algae bloom, people and pets should stay out of water where indicators of algal blooms are visible, including surface scum, floating mats and/or discoloration.”