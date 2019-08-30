Officials: 8 ponds test positive for blue-green algae in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say eight ponds have tested positive for active blue-green algae blooms in Mecklenburg County.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, 31 Mecklenburg County ponds, that are publicly owned and/or managed and routinely accessed by the public were screened for the presence of active blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms.
Officials say eight of these ponds tested positive.
The location of these ponds are listed below:
- Belle Johnson Community Center in Pineville
- Clarks Creek Nature Preserve in Charlotte
- Freedom Park in Charlotte
- Park Road Park in Charlotte
- Robbins Park (Boardwalk Pond) in Cornelius
- Robbins Park (Tennis Court Pond) in Cornelius
- Roosevelt Wilson Park in Davidson
- Squirrel Lake Park in Matthews
Warning signs have reportedly been posted around the eight ponds that tested positive for active blue-green algae blooms.
Officials say subsequent assessments will be conducted on a case-by-case basis; however, warnings will remain in effect indefinitely at the discretion of the owner/operator of the pond.
The owners/operators are responsible for all activities relating to the control of algae blooms.
Officials say blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can produce toxins that can cause illness in humans and pets that drink or come into contact with water affected by an active bloom.
“Be aware that ponds are dynamic, continually changing environments that are subject to algae blooms during summer months. These blooms can occur quickly and without warning. Ponds without active blue-green algae blooms during our screening could develop blooms at any time,” a press release read. “In the absence of confirmation of an active blue-green algae bloom, people and pets should stay out of water where indicators of algal blooms are visible, including surface scum, floating mats and/or discoloration.”
Additional information regarding algae blooms is available here, and additional details regarding the screening are available here.
