Nice Labor Day Weather Here...Dorian Pushes Toward Florida...

If we are ever going to get any rain from Hurricane Dorian, it would come late next week. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm – as a Major, category four hurricane - into south/central Florida on late on Labor Day. On that track and with that timing, the WBTV viewing area would feel very little direct impact through the holiday weekend. At best, there may be a few widely-separated thundershowers Sunday and Monday (mainly south/east of I-85).