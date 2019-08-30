Missing man’s Jeep found one year after disappearance from Statesville

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A Statesville man who disappeared in July 2018 has still not been found, but his missing vehicle was just located more than a year into the search.
Statesville Police say 53-year-old Marty Teague was reported missing after he was last seen at his Simonton Road home on July 24, 2018. In January, 2019, police said they were re-focusing the investigative efforts toward locating Teague’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee, dark green with tan trim.
On Friday, one year and one month since Teague went missing, officials found that vehicle on a abandoned piece of property off Sain Road, just east of the city limits.
Statesville Police, Iredell Search and Rescue, the N.C. SBI and Troutman firefighters were all out at the location where the vehicle was found on Friday and searching the area for any possible clues about Teague’s whereabouts.
Teague is described as a white man with blue eyes and gray hair, weighing approximately 220 pounds.
If anyone has any information regarding Marty Teague, please contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3535, Statesville Police Department Telecommunications at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.
