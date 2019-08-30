Man discovers racist Wi-Fi name near home in Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is getting support online after discovering a racist Wi-Fi name, showing up near his home in Charlotte’s Biddleville neighborhood, just outside of uptown.
Jamal Terry says he discovered the Wi-Fi name “No Negros Allowed, 2G” while he was at his home, and assumes it belongs to one of his neighbors.
Terry posted a screenshot of the discovery to the NextDoor app, where other people who live in the area expressed outrage and concern.
He says he shared it hoping to start a conversation.
“This is something we should address as a community, to kind of figure out what exactly is going on, like why do you feel that way? Is there anything we can do to assist you with changing that narrative, or the lens that you look at us through?” Terry said.
He says it’s hard for him to feel secure at his home now, not knowing who owns that Wi-Fi name around him.
“I just want to be sure that we are being mindful of things of that nature, and doing everything we can to nip things like that in the bud, like hate should just not be spewed, of any kind,” Terry said.
He hopes that the person who has this Wi-Fi name will come forward so they can talk about it.
