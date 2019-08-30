Man dies after being hit by vehicle on The Plaza in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on The Plaza in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on The Plaza at Atmore Street Thursday night.
Police say the man was struck by a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CMPD is conducting a traffic fatality investigation.
There’s no word on the circumstances around the incident, or any other information about the driver involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
