Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Charlotte crash that left one dead, two critically injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged in a single-car accident that left one person being dead and two others seriously injured.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident occurred on Brookshire Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. on July 14 when a 2019 Audi Q5 that was travelling at a high rate of speed went off the roadway and flipped before crashing.
All four of the occupants inside of the vehicle were ejected upon impact.
One of the passengers, identified as 21-year-old Christian Lanier, was pronounced dead on scene.
Medic took three of the passengers to the hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries, but two other passengers were critically injured.
Detectives charged 21-year-old Xavier Byrd with felony death by motor vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving.
During the course of CMPD’s investigation, detectives were able to determine that Byrd was driving the Audi. The investigation revealed that Byrd was driving while impaired on alcohol and that he was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.
On Aug. 29, police say Byrd turned himself in to CMPD. He was arrested and taken to Mecklenburg County Jail.
This crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-2169.
