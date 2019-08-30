Man charged in 2006 armed sexual assault of woman walking home in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has been charged in a sexual assault case from 2006 in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 40-year-old Dimarco Alexander for the sexual assault.
On Sept. 5, 2006, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to Rozzelles Ferry Road where a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an armed suspect as she walked towards her home.
During the course of the preliminary investigation, police say the victim was treated at the hospital and a sexual assault kit was completed. The kit was tested in 2006.
In 2018, Alexander, who was in federal custody at the time, was identified as a suspect through DNA.
On Aug. 29, 2019, Alexander was arrested on warrants for two counts of first degree rape. Alexander was taken to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and served his warrants.
The investigation into this case is both active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit their website.
