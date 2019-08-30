Man arrested in Va. tractor trailer chase that ended after fire from flat tires in NC

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a tractor trailer chase that started in Virginia and ended in a fire in North Carolina Wednesday night.
According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started in Virginia and ended in Yadkin County on I-77 southbound Wednesday around 7 p.m.
The tractor trailer was reportedly running on flat front tires when it got into Yadkin County.
The driver, 40-year-old Robert Thomas Timms, of Ohio, was taken into custody by Yadkin deputies when the vehicle stopped due to the cab catching on fire from sparks coming from the deflated tires.
Timms was charged with flee to elude, reckless driving and two counts of resisting a public officer. He is being held on $750,000 bond.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police, Carrol County Sheriff’s Office, and Surry County Sheriff’s Office, had all been involved in the chase before Timms was taken into custody.
Deputies say there are pending charges from various other jurisdictions.
