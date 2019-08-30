Lenoir man arrested after police say child porn was found during search

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after police say a search of his home turned up images of child pornography.
The investigation began more than a week earlier when the Lenoir Police Department was notified about suspicious social media activity. That investigation, police said, led to the home of 51-year-old Jason Britt Medlin on Maple Leaf Drive.
During a search of his home, officers say they found several electronic devices that contained images of child porn.
Medlin was then taken to the Magistrate’s Office, charged with on felony count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $75,000 secured bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Anyone with further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.