How to track Hurricane Dorian with the WBTV Weather App

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane season is hitting its peak. When there’s tropics to track, can you keep up with it all?
Here’s a quick “how-to” stay updated with the latest by using our free WBTV Weather App providing you the information you need to keep your family safe as weather conditions worsen.
The WBTV Weather App is a handy tool, even for tracking tropics.
- Step 1: Open the WBTV Weather App on your device. Tap ‘Radar’ at the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.
- Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap ‘Tropical Tracks’ in the Overlays section.
That's it! Now your map will display current storms.
With this set up, you can even tap the dots along a storm's track to reveal additional details about that storm or its forecast.
Also, tapping 'Tropical Alerts' in the map layers menu will add the latest watches and warnings for tropical storms and hurricanes.
Checking the tropics anytime, anywhere is so easy with the WBTV Weather App at your fingertips.
