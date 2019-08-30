72 treated at hospitals after fumes discovered in college dorm

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - 72 students at Lees McCrae College were taken to the hospital overnight following what appears to be a gas leak in a dormitory on campus.
Residents of the Avery Dorm were evacuated from the building after a student complained of feeling sick and smelled an unusual scent. Other students soon suffered through a similar experience and authorities were called to clear the building and investigate the cause.
Of the students admitted to the hospital, all but five have since been treated and released and everyone is expected to be okay according to Avery County officials.
At this time the investigators are not aware of the specific cause of the gas leak but are looking into the matter and students are not allowed back in the building in the meantime.
An on-campus shelter has been set up on campus for displaced students through the Red Cross.
No further information has been released at this time.
