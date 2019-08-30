Company plans expansion, new jobs in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Innospec Inc., a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, recently unveiled new plans to expand their operations in Rowan County.
The expansion will include the creation of up to 30 jobs as well as an investment of $11.75 million in new equipment and improvements at their current facility in Spencer.
The investment will also include the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art global technology center for further research and development in the specialty chemicals field.
As a sign of support for the company’s new plans, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners awarded Innospec Inc., an Economic Development Investment Grant.
The expansion and new job creation is expected to take place within the next two years.
