BLOG: Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it heads towards Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to 110 mph, a strong category two storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
The storm is centered about 650 miles east-southeast of South Florida, moving northwest at 12 mph. Dorian is situated between a ridge of high pressure – the Bermuda High – and an upper-level low over the Bahamas. The storm is being steered along in a general westerly fashion between these two weather players.
Intensification has been slow but steady over the past day or so, due in part to menacing wind shear blowing atop the system from that upper-level low to the west. But that’s expected to wane a bit over time, so Dorian is forecast to become a major, category three hurricane later today. Further intensification - perhaps rapid intensification - is forecast over the weekend, to a category four storm with winds perhaps exceeding 140 mph.
The forecast track brings Dorian into south/central Florida late in the holiday weekend as a category four storm. This would be a devastating blow for communities in the storm’s path. Storm surge of six to twelve feet can be expected in coastal sections along the Florida east coast and rain of six to twelve inches, with as much as eighteen inches can be expected in much of eastern Florida early next week and the storm eventually turns north.
It is important to note that a great deal of uncertainty still exists beyond about 72 hours regarding both the track and intensification forecasts. Model data definitely pushes Dorian westward toward Florida over the weekend, but exact details are hard to come by at this early juncture, including the question of whether the WBTV viewing area will ever have even an indirect impact late next week.
In the meantime, enjoy our beautiful weather here in Carolina!
- Meteorologist AL Conklin
