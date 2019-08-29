Your tax dollars funding new school bus security cameras, already catching cars illegally passing stopped buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Lincoln County Schools bus Driver Darrell Knox now has a second set of eyes, keeping your kids safe while driving them to and from school.
“The biggest bonus for me are the kids, I love these kids," says Knox. “I treat them like my grandkids.”
Those watchful eyes come in the form of new security cameras that are constantly recording. They’ve been added to all 108 county school buses both inside and out.
“It’s good. I mean it lets me focus on driving which you know means the kids," says Knox.
There’s not just one camera inside the bus, there are actually three. That means more cameras and a sets of eyes to focus in on different sections of students seated on the bus, not just one overall perspective.
Inside, the cameras can take snapshots in real-time of students’ activity while recording too. Administrators say the video can be helpful in re-watching any student behavior that may require disciplinary action.
“We have 14 buses that are equipped with outside cameras that are HD quality," says Chief of Operations at Lincoln County schools, Eric Eaker. "There are four cameras out there.”
“There’s a panic button, and literally in the moment if there is something going on, on the bus or outside like if a car is passing me illegally, all I have to do is press that panic button and it flags the video right then and there,” explained Knos.
Video from a school bus this year already proved the cameras are working, according to Lincoln County School administrators.
In that video you can see a bus stops to let a student off the bus, with the stop sign out and lights clearly flashing red, and moments later you see a car illegally passing the school bus.
But what the driver didn’t know is that the cameras captured it all on video and a school resource officer with Lincolnton police, was a few cars behind, also catching them in the act.
”Most recently as of Monday, we were able to turn over that video over to law enforcement and use it for prosecution," says Eaker.
The outside cameras are so thorough that all four work together to get a view of when a car approaches the bus and passes the bus. The cameras can take a clear close-up photo of the driver’s face and get the tag number.
The company the district uses for the cameras and system is Fortress Mobile, a local Charlotte business.
So how much did all these cameras cost?
The cost was $137,500. And you were the ones who paid for it. The money to fund the cameras came from the May 2018 quarter cent sales tax.
Your tax dollars, being put to work for what they were promised for; keeping your kids safe - and helping drivers like Darrell, do the same.
District officials say within the first three weeks of this school year, they’ve also been able to address student behavior and disciplinary actions, plus find out the driver at fault for a minor school bus accident.
