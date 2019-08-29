Tracking Hurricane Dorian and any possible impacts to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian maintained Category 1 strength during the day on Thursday, but is forecast to reach major Category 3 status on Friday.
Except for shipping lanes, it won’t be much threat to anyone until it approaches the northern Bahamas late Saturday night or early Sunday - while at the same time it continues to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane.
Landfall is still forecast to hit the east coast of Florida on Monday. After that point, the uncertainty of the path of Dorian rapidly increases with some models suggesting it may turn north while weakening and at the same time heading toward the Carolinas.
This is not to suggest the Carolinas will necessarily see hurricane conditions, but even the remnants of tropical cyclones and hurricanes can produce flooding rains and more. Best chance of these impacts would be the second half of next week.
Meanwhile the forecast could not be prettier as we wrap up the work week and head into your holiday weekend. Sunshine, warm (not hot) conditions and lower humidity will make this almost ideal. At most a few showers may appear Sunday and Monday in some outer rain bands from Dorian.
Enjoy and check back for updates on Dorian!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
