Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $944,200 to conserve two farms in Davie and Iredell counties

As important as farmland is to the state, North Carolina farm numbers continues to decline. As of 2018, there were 46,400 farms in North Carolina, which is 5,600 less than there were in 2012. “Providing farm families with income from sale of conservation easements allows them to continue their operations by purchasing new equipment and additional properties whereby they can expand farming activities and become more sustainable businesses,” states Director of Conservation, Crystal Cockman. “The loss of farmers and farmland is not only detrimental to the economy of our state, but without them we would also not have fresh, safe and local food for our families.”