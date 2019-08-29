Teen pleads guilty in court after deadly shooting in Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maurice Orear pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter charges for shooting and killing Nikidrien Bailey, 22.
Orear was just 15-years-old at the time of the crime.
Detectives said Orear and Bailey were fighting in the parking lot of a Pineville apartment complex after Orear was staring at Bailey’s girlfriend, making her feel uncomfortable. The prosecution said Bailey and his girlfriend started driving away, when Orear and a passenger in his car started yelling obscenities at her.
Bailey got out of his car to tell them to stop. That’s when Bailey and Orear got into a fight.
During that fight, Orear pulled out a gun and shot Bailey several times. He also accidentally shot himself in the process.
A friend of the Bailey family addressed Orear in court and said she was praying for him.
“What I said to Maurice, I really meant it from my heart,” Priscilla Stowe told a WBTV reporter outside the courthouse. “We have too much gun violence. Now that he has thought of it, I guarantee he would have rather got a stick, someone help him fight, and all of them would be living.”
Stowe said Bailey was a hard worker who loved his family.
Orear was sentenced 60 to 80 months for his crime.
