Teen arrested after search turns up stolen guns, LSD and thousands of pills

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager was arrested on multiple charges after a search warrant executed at his Huntersville home turned up stolen guns, thousands of pills and cash.
Anthony Byrnes, 18, is facing 13 charges related to the possession of stolen firearms and drugs, as well as trafficking and intent to distribute those drugs.
Huntersville Police say during a search of Byrnes’ home, they found 4,500 Xanax pills, LSD, 80 oz. of Codeine, marijuana and approximately $10,000 in cash.
No further information was released.
