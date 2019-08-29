Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” car coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway

Unfortunately, Bob Kiernan passed away in 2014 after bequeathing the world’s most sought-after movie car to his son Sean. In 2016, with the movie’s 50th anniversary just two years away, Sean let Ford Motor Co. know that he was ready to reveal his identity and the fastback to the public. On Jan. 14, 2018, Ford introduced Kiernan and his car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit alongside the company’s commemorative 2019 "Bullitt" Mustang model, which was driven onto the stage by McQueen’s granddaughter Molly.