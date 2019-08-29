Report: Man with Alzheimer’s beat after asking group to leave his lawn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s was beat by a group of people after asking them to leave his lawn, according to a Conway police report.
Police responded to a home on Fairway Lane around midnight on Aug. 24 for an assault call.
The victim’s wife told officers her husband has Alzheimer’s and does not remember most things, according to police. The man said he went outside to ask a few men who were standing on his lawn to leave. At least two more men then struck the victim in the face and neck several times before he fell in the street, the report states.
According to police, the victim’s wife found him lying in the roadway shaking.
Police followed up with the victim at the hospital on Monday where doctors said the 67-year-old had a minor concussion and a possible torn rotator cuff, the report states. Police said the man also had a large lump on his head.
The report does not include any suspect information.
If you have any information on this case, call Conway police.
