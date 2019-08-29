Rare synchronous fireflies discovered on NC mountain leave visitors aglow

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A light show put on by nature has people looking to one of North Carolina’s mountain tops to observe the exciting discovery.
A special type of firefly, the Photinus carolinus, was discovered on Grandfather Mountain and it has experts “tickled.” The Photinus carolinus is the only species of firefly in North America that can flash in unison, meaning they can synchronize their lighting display.
Photinus carolinus draws visitors from late May through early June, where hopeful spectators enter a lottery to win tickets to witness the glowing creatures in action, Grandfather Mountain officials say. Only a limited number of tickets are offered.
N.C. State University Entomologist Clyde Sorenson says he discovered the flashing fireflies after staying in the nature park’s guest cottage following a workshop on the mountain. Right away, he knew something remarkable was unfolding.
“As it got dark, the numbers steadily went up, and between 10 and 10:30 p.m., there were several hundred all around the guest cottage and Woods Walk, flashing synchronously,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson says he later confirmed his findings with East Tennessee naturalist Lynn Faust, a preeminent expert on the subject.
Synchronous behavior is rare in fireflies, according to Sorenson, who says there is only a handful of species around the world that can synchronize.
“But the species goes all the way from New York to Georgia. Where they have been most widely known and recognized for so long is at Elkmont in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. But that’s at 2,200 feet. Where I saw them (at Grandfather) was at 4,200 feet,” Sorenson says.
Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, says the discovery is exciting. "One of the exciting things about visiting the park is that you never know what you’ll see or find,” Pope said.
Fireflies are out of season but park staff is organizing future viewing events. The bugs start at the bottom of the mountain, and by July, they drift up the mountain.
“A lot of people come to the park, maybe just to cross the bridge or get close to an animal,” Pope said. “But while they’re here, they’re immersed in a natural experience unlike any other mountain on Earth.”
