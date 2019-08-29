Pineville teacher with Panthers-themed classroom surprised with sideline tickets

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A passion for education, a classroom decked out in Carolina Panthers gear and the power of social media led to quite the surprise for one Pineville teacher Thursday.
Third-grade teacher Mitch Choros recently went viral on social media for his Carolina Panthers-themed classroom. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Hey MTV, welcome to my crib! Looking forward to the 2019-20 school year!”
Step inside his classroom with students present, and that theme carries over to their classroom lessons.
“It’s absolutely pure joy, and I love that because I’m such a high energy person,” said Choros. “So having my kids high energy is amazing.”
The is the second year Choros has had his “Panthers classroom.”
“The furniture and all the paint came from the Restart grant the first year,” said Choros.
It’s now the second year in his Panthers-themed classroom, and he says he can’t take the credit for the original idea.
“My students didn’t really know a lot about the city they live in as much as I would hope, and we talked about it. We bounced some ideas around, and we ended up on the Carolina Panthers because the kids were super excited about it,” added Choros.
Upon seeing his recent tweet, so was Academy Sports and Outdoors.
“I don’t know that I had a teacher that one, had a classroom like this when I was growing up, or that is this passionate about what he’s trying to do and trying to make his classroom really like a home for his kids,” said Liz Barrett, the regional marketing specialist with Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Which is why they wanted to surprise him first with a stadium picture to add to the wall, and then with this news. “So we have two tickets for you and two sideline passes for the first game on the 8th, so I hope you don’t have any plans,” said Barrett.
“No, not now!” laughed Choros.
And while Choros says he’s taken back with the gifts, he’s most excited about what the viral tweet means for education.
“I’m really happy for the feedback about around the country because I want everyone to know that this is what education should look like,” said Choros. “This is what students in America deserve, and this is the revolution that we get out going forward.”
In addition to the sideline passes, Choros received a $150 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors and next week he’ll get to meet Panthers players Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright during a meet-and-greet at the company’s Gastonia location.
Choros did share that because he’s a grew up in New York, he’s been a lifelong Jets fan, but the classroom has him and more of his students rooting for the Panthers, as well.
