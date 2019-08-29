Officials confirm sixth case of rabies in Catawba Co. in 2019

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed the sixth case of rabies in Catawba County in 2019.
According to the Catawba County Animal Services, on August 26, officials responded to a call from a Maiden resident concerning a dog bitten by a fox.
The fox was sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh, which notified Animal Services August 28 that the fox tested positive for rabies.
Because the dog’s owner had proof of prior rabies vaccination, officials say the dog was provided a booster vaccine the day after the incident.
Per state vaccination guidelines, animals with prior rabies vaccination should receive a rabies booster within 96 hours of possible rabies exposure.
Officials say people who encounter an animal with any of these symptoms should avoid contact with the animal and report it to Catawba County Animal Services at 828-464-7686. Pet owners who suspect their pet had contact with a rabid animal are also urged to call Animal Services.
“Animal Services reminds pet owners that rabies is a threat to pets and humans year-round. The best way to protect pets is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies,” the press release read.
