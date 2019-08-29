Man and dog killed in house fire in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and his dog were killed in a house fire in Shelby Wednesday night, according to the Shelby Fire Department.
The fire broke out at a home on Grice Street, just off of S. Dekalb Street, around 8:30 p.m. Twenty-one firefighters, as well as personnel from other agencies, responded to the scene and the fire was under control in ten minutes.
The homeowner, Hugh H. Taylor Jr, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say Taylor, and his dog, were found deceased in a room of the home during a secondary search of the structure once the fire was extinguished.
There is no word on what may have sparked the fire but the cause is under investigation.
No further information has been released.
