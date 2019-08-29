Jury convicts Kannapolis man after gun found beneath his pillow

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a three-day jury trial, Isaiah Montique Cuthbertson of Kannapolis was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Cuthbertson to a minimum of 14 months to a maximum of 26 months in prison.
On March 21, 2016, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department were dispatched to Cuthbertson’s residence at the request of DSS. When officers arrived, they noticed an odor of marijuana. Cuthbertson’s girlfriend gave officers consent to search the residence and officers located a 9mm firearm under Cuthbertson’s bedroom pillow.
Cuthbertson had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering and felony possession of stolen goods, among other convictions.
According to the press release, Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene and the Kannapolis Police Department in holding Cuthbertson accountable for his criminal conduct.
