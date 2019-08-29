Join WBTV for PurpleStride 2019 in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - PurpleStride Charlotte 2019 is scheduled for September 14, 2019 at Romare Bearden Park.
Registration on the day of the event starts at 7:00 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies start at 8:00 a.m. The 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Walk starts at 8:30 a.m.
PurpleStride Charlotte 2019 is a walk to end pancreatic cancer, bringing together a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease.
Your fundraising and participation directly funds efforts to help patients and families. Come out and stride with us!
You can still register to be a part of an amazing morning where we Wage Hope for patients fighting this devastating cancer, and we support those who have lost a loved one to this disease.
As one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, PanCAN is determined to demand better, and help find early detection tools so this disease can be fought in its early stages.
We hope to see you Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Romare Bearden Park!
WBTV is proud to continue our partnership as a Gold Star media sponsor for this amazing day!
