Forever Family: Meet Austin

Austin should be able to dream of weeknight dinners at the same dinner table with the same loving people around him every night after school. He deserves to see those same faces at his graduation and then later in the front row of the church when he says “I do.” Austin needs parents who see him as a capable young man who deserves the experiences and opportunities that pour into his strengths and passions to become an entrepreneur who travels to Asia. To be that young man who sets goals and achieves them. I believe he will do those things, like going to the beach, start a company and even travel to Japan.