Do you have supplies for your hurricane kit yet? SCEMD says now is the time to prepare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants you to be prepared if and when a storm makes its way to the Palmetto State.
Even though the storm’s current projected path puts it over the Florida coast, emergency officials said it’s important to get your hurricane kit ready for you and your family ahead of future storms. The peak of hurricane season is in September.
According to SCEMD, these are the minimum items you should have for your family’s hurricane kit:
- Water, two gallons of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Infant formula and diapers
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container
- Family emergency contact information
- Cash or traveler’s checks and change
Officials also recommend these additional items:
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person. Consider additional bedding if you live in a cold-weather climate.
- Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and sturdy shoes. Consider additional clothing if you live in a cold-weather climate.
- Fire extinguisher
- Multipurpose tool
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Duct tape
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
According to SCEMD you should store your kit in a place where all family members know where it is. You should also keep a smaller version of the kit in the trunk of a car. They advise keeping items in airtight bags, change your food and water supply every six months so it stays fresh and reevaluate your kit each year to make sure all items are up-to-date and fresh.
You can download a printable checklist by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.