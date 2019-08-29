CMS Board of Education accepting Community Equity Committee applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is accepting applications for its inaugural Community Equity Committee.
Officials say the committee will be comprised of up to 42 members, including one board of education member and one CMS staff member.
The remaining 40 spots will be selected by the board as follows:
- Individual board members and the student adviser will each choose two appointments, which will make up 20 spots.
- The remaining 20 spots will be appointed at the board’s Oct. 8 meeting from the applications received between now and Sept. 24.
Nominations can be made by groups or by an individual.
Officials say the application is available on the CMS website.
It can be submitted electronically or downloaded. Mailed forms must be postmarked on or before Sept. 24 to CMS Board Services, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 East Fourth Street - Fifth Floor, Charlotte, N.C. 28202.
Applicants may also hand deliver the form to the same location Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
