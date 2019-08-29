Baby found dead in hot car in Pineville shopping center, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police confirmed that a one-year-old was found dead in a hot car in a Pineville shopping center Thursday afternoon.
According to the Pineville Police Department, the incident happened near a Lowe’s in the McMullen Creek Shopping Center on Pineville-Matthews Road.
The baby was found in the back of the car behind the driver’s seat.
Police are on scene and investigating the child’s death.
The mother of the deceased baby is at the Pineville Police station. She is currently not under arrest.
No further word on the circumstances around the incident.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
