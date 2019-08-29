Beautiful weather here, Dorian on the march

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a beautiful day! Sunshine, low humidity and seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s are expected, enjoy!
After a pleasant evening, tonight’s weather looks great with comfortably cool low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunshine will again dominate on Friday with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Similar temperatures are expected as we head into the holiday weekend with low rain chances in the forecast.
The second part of the holiday weekend forecast will be dependent upon the track of Hurricane Dorian. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm – as a Major, category three hurricane - into central Florida on Monday.
If that were to be the case, the WBTV viewing area would feel very little direct impact, other than perhaps a few widely-separated thundershowers. But it should be noted that not all models bring Dorian into Florida, so there’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond Sunday.
So, while we’ll have to wait until the long-range track is a little more definite to be more specific, but either way, it seems fairly safe to assume temperatures will be in the mid 80s with at least a small – 30% chance - for daily for a thundershower Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
