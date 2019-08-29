Bat tests positive for rabies in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a bat tested positive for rabies in Huntersville.
According to the Huntersville Police Department’s Animal Care & Control, an alert was sent to residents in the Taviston Street area after a bat in the area of tested positive for rabies.
Officials say there were no human exposures, but two domesticated cats may have been exposed. Officials say both cats were current on their rabies vaccination and will be receiving rabies boosters.
This is the ninth animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies.
Officials are reminding pet owners that North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.
