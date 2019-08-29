2 accused of burning vehicles while stealing gas at DeKalb County tire store

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects are in custody in connection to a fire at Mike’s Tire in Crossville last week.
DeKalb County deputies say Chris Ennis, 21, and Drew Tidwell, 19, were caught on surveillance camera trying to steal gasoline at approximately 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday. The vehicle ignited while one of them was trying to drill a hole in the gas tank.
Investigators say the fire burned five vehicles and one of the buildings at the business, causing approximately $150,000 worth of damage.
Ennis was officially charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree arson on Wednesday.
He was already in custody on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, attempting to elude, failure to comply, and a probation violation. Investigators say Ennis had led Crossville police and a DeKalb County deputy on a foot pursuit in Crossville last Friday in an unrelated incident.
Tidwell was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree arson.
“I’d like to congratulate our investigators on a job well done in closing this case. These guys have worked hard on it since the incident occurred last week,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release. “I’d also like to thank the public for sharing the video and helping us develop leads in the case. Tips directly helped with charging the suspects with this crime. If this business and another nearby business did not have a surveillance system, this would have been a much more difficult.”
“This also needs to be a lesson to our younger people. In this case, attempting to commit a small crime turned into a much larger one. These suspects will be facing major consequences for their actions,” Welden said.
