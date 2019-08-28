Young Monroe lawn care business owner reports trailer, equipment stolen

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Half of Jared Roberts’ business in the Monroe area is all he can do, right now.
“I’ve got a lot of weight on my shoulders now,” he says. “It’s all on me, and I’m out of equipment.”
He is out of lawn care equipment for Roberts Lawn Care, he says, because it has been stolen. That includes a trailer, two mowers, a weed eater, and a blower.
“18-20,000 [dollars],” he says. “It’s a big loss.”
The 24-year-old entrepreneur got his start, in part, with one of those missing mowers.
“It’s my dad’s,” he says. “I asked if I could use it, he said yes. That’s how it all began, one mower.”
He says his business is growing, so he had an employee take the trailer to a job alone for the first time. That employee never came back.
“You obviously have to bring on more people to help,” he says. “So now it’s hard to trust anybody to come in and help.”
A sheriff’s office report is filed, but Roberts has the realization that his case may not be first in line for deputies.
“I feel like you’ve got to take time away to do the work yourself a little bit,” he says. “See if you can find it, which is very hard by yourself. It gets your nerves racked up, not a good feeling. Not a good feeling at all.”
