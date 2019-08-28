Wilmer Melton, III, appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Wilmer Melton, III to the College’s Board of Trustees. Melton, who is the Director of Public Works for the City of Kannapolis, will serve on the board through June 30, 2020.
“I am looking forward to working more closely with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College as it continues to change lives for the better and contribute to the economic development and quality of life in Cabarrus and Rowan counties,” Melton said. “The College is an essential element in advancing our workforce and improving our communities, and I am honored to be able to support the good work they are doing.”
Melton has more than 25 years of combined public and private utilities experience. As Director of Public Works, he is responsible for administration, engineering, environmental, stormwater, transportation, and water resources for the City of Kannapolis. He assists with regulatory policies, long-range strategic planning regarding infrastructure and facility needs.
Melton is a summa cum laude graduate of North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management and holds a North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Grade “A” Distribution License and a North Carolina Water Pollution Control System Operators Grade 4 Collection License. He serves on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Drinking Water Advisory Council, the National Rural Water Association Board and as secretary to the NRWA Credit Union. He is a member of the American Public Works Association and the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization.
In addition, Melton has served on a number of local organizations including the Kannapolis Rotary Club, Habitat for Humanity of Cabarrus County, Cabarrus County Meals on Wheels and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County.
“Wilmer Melton will be a dynamic addition to our board, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience, not only as a technical professional but as a thought partner as we provide the education and training that our citizens and industries need for a better tomorrow,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.
Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees members are responsible for attending all board meetings and key Rowan-Cabarrus events, in addition to advising on policy issues and participating in trustee education programs.
“I am proud to welcome Mr. Melton to our board, and I am confident that he will provide valuable support as we carry out the College’s stated mission to ‘build sustainable futures through the power of learning,’” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.
Appointed trustees objectively fulfill duties as established by the General Statutes of North Carolina and the board’s bylaws and policies, independent of concern for any group, organization, appointing board, or political entity other than the students, citizens of the service area, and the College.
“Our trustees are an accomplished, dedicated and engaged group of people who have been involved extensively with the community and work to help create the future of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” said Spalding. “We welcome Wilmer Melton to the board and look forward to making great strides together.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
