‘We don’t have many safe spaces.’ Local group supports Breastfeeding Moms of Color

She saw that firsthand when a close friend became the first woman in her family to breastfeed. "Her mom wasn't very supportive of her breastfeeding and she told her you, know, 'baby you're educated you've got a good job. You don't have to do that. You can afford formula',” she recalled. “It was with an understanding that formula was you know with the advent of formula that you be able to provide the best. And you don't have to behave much like a poor woman would who couldn't afford to provide formula to their children.”