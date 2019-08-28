WATCH: Malfunctioning voting machine switched votes in runoff for Mississippi governor

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 27, 2019 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 3:17 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A voting machine in Lafayette County, Mississippi was taken out of service after malfunctioning during Tuesday’s runoff election.

A video shared with WMC Action News 5 shows a voter selecting Bill Waller, only for the machine to select Tate Reeves instead.

Regardless of who you vote for, make sure your vote is cast correctly. This happened to me this morning. As soon as the screen appeared, Reeves name was already marked. I started videoing after that. A poll worker said it happened to her as well. I ended up tapping the “x” to get it to clear, then I was able to cast my vote for Waller, Jr. #vote #wallerforgovernor ETA: I called 1(800) 829-6786 Election Hotline and reported the issue.

Posted by Ethan Peterson on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

County officials said someone reported the issue sometime Tuesday morning after polls opened. Officials said the machine was tested Friday and worked fine but was likely mishandled and lost its calibration.

The machine was taken out of service.

County officials said 19 votes were cast before the issue was reported and all of those votes were counted.

Waller and Reeves were both vying for the Republican nomination for Mississippi governor. In the end, Reeves clinched the nomination. He’ll face Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood in November.

