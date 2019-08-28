Warmer weather returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cool, damp pattern that has dominated our weather over the past four days is showing signs of breaking down. That’s welcome news for those who prefer sunshine and seasonal 80s.
As for today, I’m forecasting morning clouds and sprinkles to give way to more sunshine with much warmer afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight – maybe 20% - chance for a stray thundershower today as a cool front crosses the region.
After a pleasant evening, tonight’s weather looks great with comfortably cool low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Dry, mostly sunny weather is expected behind the front for Thursday and Friday with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Similar temperatures are expected as we head into the holiday weekend.
The weekend forecast will be dependent upon the track of Dorian. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm – as a category two hurricane - into central Florida on Monday. If that were to be the case, the WBTV viewing area would feel very little impact, other than perhaps a few widely-separated thundershowers.
But it should be noted that not all models bring Dorian into Florida, so there’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond Sunday. So, while we’ll have to wait until the long-range track is a little more definite to be more specific, but either way, it seems fairly safe to assume temperatures will be in the mid 80s with at least a small chance for daily for a shower Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
