Visitors warned after toxic blue-green algae found in pond at Davidson park

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Park-goers in Davidson are being warned after a toxic algae was found in the pond at Roosevelt Wilson Park on Griffith Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services conducted a screening assessment at the park pond and confirmed that a blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, bloom is occurring.
Officials say the Town of Davidson is posting signs at the pond warning visitors and pet owners about the water. They are also “taking immediate steps to eliminate the algae and protect the pond moving forward.”
“Until remediation is complete, please keep out of the water, as it is unsafe for people and pets,” officials said on the Town of Davidson’s website. “We appreciate your patience and your help in sharing this information widely to help protect everyone in our community.”
In early August, three dogs died after swimming through the blue-green algae in a pond in Wilmington.
Since then, multiple ponds and lakes in the Carolinas have been tested for the toxic algae.
On August 16, the Park Road Park pond in south Charlotte tested positive as well.
Water officials warn that coming into contact with the algae is toxic and if it’s ingested by an animal or child, it’s usually lethal.
