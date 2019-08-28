Timeline: Rowan Little League softball team and successful effort to get White House invitation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you thought all the talk about the Rowan County Little League girls softball team ended once the victory parade was held in downtown Salisbury, you were wrong. The girls are again making the news, this time in a successful effort to be recognized by President Trump in the White House.
Here’s how the story has played out so far:
-August 14, the team capped off an undefeated run in the Little League Softball World Series with a win over Louisiana. It gave Rowan its second World Series title in four years.
-August 15, the team received an enthusiastic welcome back to Rowan County with hundreds packing the square in downtown Salisbury, and more waiting at the Salisbury Community Park.
-August 17, the team is honored with a parade in downtown Salisbury and another reception at the Salisbury Community Park.
-August 25, in the Little League Baseball World Series, the boys team from River Ridge, LA, beat Curacao to win the title. US House Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweets his congratulations, President Trump retweets it, adding “see you at the White House.”
-August 25, made aware of the President’s tweet, Steve Yang, head coach of the Rowan Little League girls makes a tweet of his own, tagging President Trump and Ivanka Trump, saying he is “wanting the team to get an invite to the White House like the boys team from Louisiana.”
-August 27, local US House representatives Richard Hudson (R-8) and Ted Budd (R-13) write a letter to President Trump urging him to invite the girls to the White House.
-August 27, girls recognized on the field at BB&T ballpark in Charlotte prior to Charlotte Knights game.
-August 28, Coach Yang tells WBTV the invitation has been secured and the girls will be visiting the White House. Details are forthcoming.
“I just want girls on the same platform to be recognized by the politicians It’s great, the President of the United States can honor youth sports like college athletics and professional athletics," Yang said.
