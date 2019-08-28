Sergeant shot in 2018 retires after 35 years of service with York Co. Sheriff’s Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - After 35 years of service, Sgt. Randy Clinton of the York County Sheriff’s Office is retiring.
Clinton started his career at the City of York Police Department when he was 21 years old. Shortly after, he took a job at the York County Sheriff’s Office where he would spend the next 34 and a half years of his life serving his community.
Sgt. Clinton was among the four officers who were shot in 2018 as they were tracking a man wanted for domestic violence. Detective Mike Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office died a day after the ambush. Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, and Sgt. Kyle Cummings of the York Police Department were hurt but survived.
Clinton returned to the York County Sheriff’s Office about one year after the shootings. He’s been on light duty ever since.
Wednesday morning he retired from a career he says was a calling. Sgt. Clinton doesn’t like to be in the spotlight and didn’t want to be interviewed on camera. But he told WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor that his greatest joy was bringing closure to thousands of families. He spent the majority of his career in the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
His stepdaughter Megan McDowell spoke about his passion and decision to leave.
“Finding children and the elderly, it’s been such a huge part of his life. He loves it,” McDowell said. “He’s just not to a place where he can run behind a dog anymore.”
Sgt. Clinton’s wife said he didn’t want to continue if he couldn’t give the job 150 percent.
Sgt. Clinton said he’s had a wonderful career. Now he’ll spend time hunting, fishing and doting on his new grandson Bentley.
“I ended up getting pregnant a couple months after he was shot,” McDowell said. “I think it’s helped him, in a sense, knowing that he has this little person that loves him so much.”
