Good morning families this is principal————- at Briarwood /Bruns Academy to inform you that our school has experienced a power outage due to an outage in the neighborhood. Our School will be operating as usual and opening on time. Safety and security are top priority as our teams will work to provide meals for breakfast and an environment for teaching and learning today. Duke Energy anticipates power to be restored around 9 am. We look forward to seeing all of our scholars on time this morning.

- Bruns/Briarwood principal