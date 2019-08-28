Police investigating robbery at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man with a handgun made off with a bag full of cash from a local fish arcade, accoring to police.
It happened on Sunday night at the Fish Hut arcade on Statesville Boulevard.
Police say when a worker went out of the back door to take out the trash, a masked gunman ran into the business, picked up a bag of cash under the counter, then ran out the door. The man was last seen running behind the Food Lion in the nearby shopping center.
No one was hurt.
No additional suspect description was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
