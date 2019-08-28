One dead and 5 injured after DWI crash on East Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Mecklenberg Police Department responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on on East Independence Blvd. early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived just before 2 a.m. to find a heavily damaged 1997 Toyota Camry stopped in the center grass median. The driver and four passengers, one of which was a minor, were trapped in the vehicle. Two of the rear seat passengers of the Toyota suffered serious injuries that were considered life-threatening.
Nearby, officers located a 2013 BMW M5 with extensive front-end damage that had also come to rest in the median. Upon extraction, both drivers and all passengers from the Toyota were transported to the hospital for treatment.
At 6:03 a.m., one of the rear-seat passengers in the Toyota, Carlos Xavier Santiago Luna, 21, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the collision.
Initial investigations revealed the driver in BMW was traveling inbound on East Independence Blvd at a high speed. The BMW struck the Toyota Camry from behind - which was also traveling inbound on East Independence Blvd. After impact, both vehicles slid off the roadway onto the grass median where they both came to a stop.
The driver of the BMW was suspected of being impaired. The DWI Task Force was requested and responded to the hospital to conduct the investigation into impaired driving. As a result, the driver of the BMW, Dang Danh Hai Ngo, was charged with driving while impaired, felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed.
On Monday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Dang Ngo charging him with felony death by vehicle. The warrant was served on Mr. Ngo Tuesday, August 27.
The investigation into the events leading up to the crash is ongoing. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.