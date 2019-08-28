$1M bond for man charged with multiple child sex crimes in Alexander Co.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being held under a $1 million bond after he was charged with multiple child sex crimes Wednesday.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Seth Grayson Reeves, of Stony Point, was charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense of a child and four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
This stems from an investigation done by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Reeves is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond with a first appearance date scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 in Alexander County District Court.
