Last bus drops students off at 8 p.m. on first day of school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say the last bus on the first day of school dropped off students at 8:00 Monday night.
CMS originally scheduled to get all students on that bus dropped off by 6:30 p.m.
School officials say the reason why the drop-off was delayed is because the school bus driver was new and got confused on their route.
The district believed the school bus had elementary-level students.
CMS says they are going to work with that driver, going over routes again to make sure there are no further issues like this.
On Monday afternoon, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district initially expected for students to have delays on school buses, and that even students who were scheduled for a 6 p.m. drop off could face up to an hour delay before getting to their drop off location.
He said due to drivers getting familiar with their routes, plus issues with the tier system used to send buses out for certain drop off times, the district was experiencing delays.
