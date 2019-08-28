Investigation underway after missing 3-year-old found dead in Mo. pond

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Authorities in Mountain Grove, Missouri have ended the search for a missing 3-year-old girl.
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop G, officials said the toddler was found dead on Wednesday, Aug. 28 just before 9 a.m.
Vivian was found dead in a pond near a residence on Oakview Lane.
Officials said she walked away from the residence around 5:30 Tuesday night.
Marine officers located her body on Wednesday morning.
An investigation is underway.
Fire officials with Mountain Grove Fire Department said Vivian disappeared around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 13th and Oak Street.
Vivian has red hair and blue eyes.
Around 200 people spent Tuesday night searching for the toddler.
Early Wednesday morning, the Mountain Grove Fire Department said they were using specialized dogs to help locate Vivian.
