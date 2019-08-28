Hurley Park pond dredging process begins in early September

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Salisbury’s most treasured parks renowned for its blooming flowers, tree species and water feature is undergoing maintenance for a near two-month period beginning in early September.
The Hurley Park maintenance project will focus on dredging the pond and maintaining the fountain on the east side of the park by Lake Drive.
“Due to the damage Hurley Park sustained during last year’s hurricanes and the 500-year flood, the pond is filled with debris and needs to be cleaned, dredged, and repaired,” said Danelle Cutting, Hurley Park Manager. “Typically the pond is on a 10- to 12-year dredging schedule, but in its current condition the pond fountain cannot continue to operate without possibly sustaining further damage. We wanted to partner with the upcoming City Park Lake dredging process, but we’re at the point where we cannot wait.”
The pond is in a location in which stormwater runoff from two significant tributaries collects in the pond. Tree limbs, other natural materials and litter have collected there and begun to build up. Now, instead of the pond measuring at 8 to 10 feet deep in the middle, the muck has created a depth of only four feet.
Previously, the fountain malfunctioned due to a plastic grocery bag clogging the motor. The motor was replaced at a cost of $2,500.
“Over the next few weeks we will continue to drain the pond as workers will need dry conditions to remove the debris. Hurley Park is a naturally “wet” area. Once the pond is drained and dredged, we will look at methods to reduce buildup going forward.”
Residents should expect road closures to allow excavator and dump truck access, strong occasional odors, disturbed earth and construction sounds. The work is expected to occur through late fall.
