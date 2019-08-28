Hurley Park pond dredging process begins in early September

“Due to the damage Hurley Park sustained during last year’s hurricanes and the 500-year flood, the pond is filled with debris and needs to be cleaned, dredged, and repaired,” said Danelle Cutting, Hurley Park Manager. “Typically the pond is on a 10- to 12-year dredging schedule, but in its current condition the pond fountain cannot continue to operate without possibly sustaining further damage. We wanted to partner with the upcoming City Park Lake dredging process, but we’re at the point where we cannot wait.”