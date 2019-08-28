The heat returns... but the humidity retreats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front is moving through the Carolinas today. It could spark off a shower or two but overall, it shouldn’t be an eventful passage. The biggest change you will see will be the humidity.
We will go from dew points in the sticky 60s to the comfortable 50s. Temperatures won’t change much behind the front. We will head back to the mid 80s on Thursday.
Rain chances will remain low both Thursday and Friday. Even Saturday looks to be dry as of now. Highs will be in the upper 80s through Saturday.
What happens after that will depend largely on the eventual track of Hurricane Dorian. It made it to hurricane status this afternoon and only looks to strengthen. While the storm moves NNW, it should encounter very little land. Spending all that time over the open water should allow it to strengthen to a category 3 by the time it makes landfall on what looks to be the east coast of Florida on Labor Day.
Obviously, a lot can change when you are talking about the path of a hurricane. It isn’t completely out of the question that we could be impacted a little more - but at least showers are a good possibility as we head into next week.
Stay tuned! We’ll keep you posted on the latest.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
